Nike Teams Up With Naomi Osaka To Transform Girls’ Sports In Japan

In a world where only one in five kids get the physical activity they need to thrive, girls in Japan face an even steeper uphill battle.

The country ranks a startling 118th out of 146 nations in gender parity – dead last among advanced economies. But Nike is determined to change that narrative, launching a bold new initiative that puts the power of transformation directly into coaches’ hands.

The sports giant has partnered with Laureus Sport for Good to create a groundbreaking, research-backed coaching guide specifically designed for coaches in Japan. This comprehensive resource aims to tackle the deep-rooted social and cultural barriers that have historically kept girls on the sidelines of sports participation.

The program has already garnered significant support from major Japanese sports organizations, including the Yomiuri Giants professional baseball team and the Japan Basketball Association. “We feel the urge to change the environment around girls in sport, starting with baseball,” says Toru Kunimatsu, Representative Director and President of the Yomiuri Giants. “The toolkit will help spread the awareness of gender-biased barriers girls face and provide a safe and secure environment for all girls in sport.”

Nike’s commitment to this initiative runs deep, as evidenced by their recent Coach the Dream summit in Tokyo – the largest event of its kind ever held in Japan. From October 16-20, the summit brought together 50 local sport leaders for intensive training on the new coaching guide and trauma-informed coaching practices.

“Japan holds a special place in Nike’s history, with a relationship spanning more than 50 years,” explains Vanessa Garcia-Brito, VP, Chief Impact Officer at NIKE, Inc. “In that time, we have seen tremendous progress for women in sport, but we know girls continue to face barriers to participation.”

The initiative also builds on the success of Play Academy with Naomi Osaka, which launched in Tokyo five years ago. Tennis icon Osaka herself emphasizes the crucial role of quality coaching: “Play Academy aims to change girls’ lives through play and sport, and we can’t do that without great coaches,” she says. “It’s been a joy to work alongside Nike to inspire the next generation to reach their potential through the power of movement.”

This latest effort in Japan is part of Nike’s broader global commitment to removing barriers for girls in sports, which includes partnerships with over 100 organizations worldwide. Through initiatives like these, Nike continues to demonstrate its dedication to ensuring that all youth, particularly girls, have access to inclusive and supportive athletic environments that can help them reach their full potential.