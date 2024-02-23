Chicago Bears Make History With The Addition Of Jennifer King And Finalize Coaching Staff For The 2024 Season

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears have shattered barriers by hiring Jennifer King as the first female coach in franchise history. King, 39, will serve as an offensive assistant with a focus on running backs, marking a historic milestone for the team.

Head Coach Matt Eberflus announced the completion of his coaching staff, introducing six new members who bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the Bears organization.

Chris Beatty, a former CFL player and wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers, will be tasked with coaching the team’s wide receivers. Meanwhile, Chad Morton, with a remarkable coaching tenure spanning 15 seasons, will take charge of the running backs. Thomas Brown, boasting 13 years of experience, including a recent stint as offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers in 2023, will serve as the offensive passing game coordinator.

Joining the team as the assistant offensive line coach is Jason Houghtaling, who spent the past three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, culminating in a role as the offensive line coach in the final year. Robbie Picazo, with 11 years of coaching experience, will work as an offensive assistant, focusing on quarterbacks and receivers.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 11: Assistant running backs coach Jennifer King of the Washington Commanders looks on prior to a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Jennifer King, having recently served as the Washington Commanders’ assistant running backs coach, made history as the first Black woman to hold a full-time coaching position in NFL history. Her journey to the NFL coaching ranks includes a remarkable 12-season playing career as a seven-time All-American quarterback and wide receiver for the Carolina Phoenix women’s tackle football team.

As the Bears prepare for the 2024 season, the addition of King not only adds a fresh perspective to the coaching staff but also contributes to the ongoing movement for increased diversity and inclusivity in the NFL. With King’s appointment, the Bears make a bold statement, paving the way for more opportunities for women in coaching roles within the league.