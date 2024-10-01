ESSENCE x AT&T Dream In Black presents: Locker Room Talk

ESSENCE Black Women in Sports and AT&T Dream in Black have teamed up to celebrate incredible accomplishments, stories, and experiences of Black women both on and off the court and field–from rookies to executives.

Born in Milwaukee to Nigerian parents, sports were always a part of Arike Ogunbowale’s life. Her mom was a former softball player at DePaul University, and her brother Dare is a running back for the Houston Texans. Arike found her passion when she started playing basketball in high school and later soared to new heights at Notre Dame before being drafted by the Wings. She knows there are a lot of eyes on women athletes and she doesn’t take any of it for granted. She embraces it and aims to be a role model—someone people can look up to.

Driven by a desire to create greater possibilities and dream big, Arike inspired host Shari to dig deep in this exclusive interview. This is your chance to get up close and personal with Arike, discovering how she remains connected to her community, culture, and the court.

Arike and Shari also shot some hoops while talking style and substance, like her passion for helping underrepresented communities. She works with Alaafia, a Milwauken haven that provides resources and assistance to African immigrant families, individuals affected by Sickle Cell, and anyone seeking support services. She also supports Pearls for Teen Girls, another Milwaukee organization empowering girls through personal and professional development programs.

Check out Arike’s story and stay tuned for more from ESSENCE x AT&T Dream In Black.