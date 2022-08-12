The beauty that is Black Girl Magic was celebrated once again at the

Essence Black Women In Sports Brunch when Basketball Hall of Famers, Dawn Staley and Swin Cash received top honors.

The occasion took place at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, and in a space adorned with flower bouquets, beautiful smiles and excited attendees, the brunch became a bright spot amidst all the events the festival weekend offered.

The brunch kicked off with a powerful and emotional speech from Essence CEO, Caroline Wanga, and continued with basketball icons, Dawn Staley and Swin Cash, receiving their flowers for all the excellence they’ve sown into women’s basketball and the ongoing efforts for progress and fairness in female sports. Both basketball Hall of Famers shared the importance of furthering the cause for black women in sports beyond the brunch and how much the game of basketball shaped their lives in the very best of ways.

As the festivities continued, ESPN anchor and host for the day, Elle

Duncan, moderated a powerful conversation with Swin and Dawn about the lasting impacts of Title IX and how the legislation shaped their basketball journeys. Following her chat with the honorees, Elle curated an impactful conversation with WNBA All-Star, Angel McCoughtry, football star, Santia Deck and Executive Director for the NBA Players’ Association, Michele A. Roberts, about entrepreneurship, WNBA star, Brittany Griner’s, detainment in Russia and the overall outlook of where black women can take their skills and careers in sports.

From hearty laughs to teary moments, the Essence Black Women in Sports Brunch, embodied the totality of the black female experience: emotion, empowerment, inspiration, excitement, and an innate desire to move forward despite the odds.