Colin Kaepernick Worked Out With The Las Vegas Raiders But No Deal Yet

Colin Kaepernick is one step closer to playing in the NFL once again following a successful workout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

On May 25, the former star quarterback worked out with the west coast team for a chance to serve as a backup quarterback for Derek Carr, Sports Illustrated reported.

Kaepernick said, “I know I have to find my way back in. So if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine.”

The Raiders stated that Kaepernick’s conditioning and arm strength stood out during Wednesday’s workout, but there was no word on what the next steps would be, ESPN reported.

In 2016, Kaepernick who served as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback, was released at the end of the season. That season he made headlines for using his platform to protest against police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem before every 49ers game.

While some football players decided to follow Kaepernick’s lead and take a knee during the National Anthem before games, others like former President Donald J. Trump took issue with the NFL star’s peaceful protests, The Guardian reported.

"Good luck to @Kaepernick7 , and well done to everyone who stood by his side. But please, hold the league accountable to the reality that it created—one where it stole a quarterback’s prime because he dared to give a damn" https://t.co/PNmICQFQmW — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) May 27, 2022

According to CNBC, following that season Kaepernick became a free agent and was never signed to another NFL team. In 2017 he filed a collusion suit against the NFL and accused league owners of conspiring against him for taking a stance on social justice issues. Eventually he and the league reached a settlement that remains confidential.

For years, the 34-year-old has made it clear that he desires to play in the league again and has been training independently while waiting for the right opportunity, NBC reported.

Although the Raiders described Kaepernick’s workout as “positive,” at this time the team has not offered him a position on the field, ESPN reported.