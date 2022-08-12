As a two-time national champion with the Uconn Huskies, a successful 15-year career run in the WNBA, a front office position with the New OrleansPelicans and a 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, Swin Cash, has been the poster child for success.

That success was recently celebrated at the Essence Black Women In

Sports Brunch, which took place at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans.

With tears in her eyes and gratitude in her stride, Swin graciously stepped on the podium to accept her award and emphasize the need for black women to be bold, be brave, be committed and be magic.

During her acceptance speech and her fireside chat about Title IX with her fellow honoree and friend, Dawn Staley, and ESPN anchor, Elle Duncan, Swin made her mission clear: Create as many opportunities as possible for black girls and women in the sports world while climbing the ranks and breaking barriers.

Despite a trove of championship trophies, medals and esteemed honors to her name, Swin makes it clear, her greatest achievement is being a wife

and a mother.

With holistic success in her shadow, Swin Cash represents all the good

that is and all the good that can happen in sports and in life.