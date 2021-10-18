Soul Train To Host 50th Anniversary Awards Show At The Apollo Theater

Soul Train has announced that they are once again collaborating with BET on the 2021 Soul Train Awards. This year marks the 50th Anniversary of Soul Train — and the 33rd year of the Soul Train Awards — and in commemoration of this milestone, the annual awards ceremony will be held for the first time at the World-Famous Apollo Theater in New York City.

Created by Don Cornelius, Soul Train came during a time when Black people were rarely seen on television. Airing for 35 years, this exciting series brought African American culture to a nationwide audience, and its award show showcases Soul Train’s impact on the genre of music and dance since its debut in 1971, until now. As usual, this year’s Soul Train Awards will feature amazing performances from some of the most talented musicians in the industry.

Similar to its groundbreaking television series, the Soul Train Awards will celebrate Black excellence in entertainment and recognize the legacy of Soul Train and its impact on dance, music, and culture.

“The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof,” Apollo Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes said in a press release. “This is an occasion to celebrate, and we look forward to the incredible performances that will light up our stage during the Soul Train Awards.”

The 2021 Soul Train Awards is set to premiere Sunday, November 28 at 8 PM EST/PT on BET and BET Her.