‘Snowfall’ Renewed For A Fifth Season

Snowfall, the hit drama series set in the heart of the ’80s crack epidemic in Los Angeles, has been renewed by FX for a fifth season, per the network’s Tuesday announcement.

Three episodes into its 10-episode fourth season, the show has seen a remarkable +41% increase in total viewers with an average of 5.1 million total viewers across all platforms. The series airs Wednesdays at 10pm ET/PT on FX and is available for streaming the following day on FX on Hulu.

The current season centers around the harrowing underbelly of the crack cocaine industry. Although the demand for drugs and profits are exponentially high, Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) is now wrestling with how the gruesome side effects of addiction and gang violence are damaging his community. With the “war on drugs” contextualizing the season, LAPD, The White House, and the CIA are exerting their energy into halting the industry and discovering who within their operations are involved in the epidemic.

When we spoke to Idris earlier this year, he told us, “The brilliance of Snowfall is that it is deeply rooted in reality. It is January 1985, the Reagan Administration is in full effect, and the ‘War on Drugs’ is really clamping down on some of the dealers in the neighborhood. This brings in a lot more police involvement and a lot more corruption. I think, as always, Snowfall is going to keep people on the edge of their seats. It is going to introduce new characters and unlike before when people always rooted for Franklin and the main characters, this season I believe you may be torn.”

Carter Hudson, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, Isaiah John, Michael Hyatta, and Kevin Carroll join Idris in the ensemble cast for the show which will see its season finale episode air April 21. The acclaimed drama series is the creation of the late Academy Award and Emmy nominated director John Singleton, Eric Amadio and showrunner Dave Andron.