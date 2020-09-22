First Look: Letitia Wright & John Boyega In Latest ‘Small Axe’ Trailer

A new trailer for Academy Award-winning filmmaker Steve McQueen’s anthology series of films, Small Axe has arrived online, and as no surprise — it’s as good as it sounds.

Each tackling themes of racism, identity, injustice through personal stories of London’s Black community from the late 1960s to the mid 1980s, the films feature a star-studded cast including Letitia Wright (Black Panther), John Boyega (Star Wars), Malachi Kirby, Shaun Parkes, Rochenda Sandall, Alex Jennings, Jack Lowden and Micheal Ward.

“These are new types of human beings. They are not demoralised or defeated persons they are leaders but are rooted deep among those they lead,” the voice booms in the powerful clip. “We mustn’t be victims but protagonists of our story.”

Of the films, McQueen shared his reasoning behind creating an entire anthology series, “I felt these stories needed to be shared. I wanted to re-live, re-evaluate and investigate the journeys that my parents and the first generation of West Indians went on to deliver me here today calling myself a Black British person.”

The 12 Years a Slave director continued: “What’s important about our stories is that they are local but at the same time global. I think audiences will identify with the trials, tribulations and joy of our characters as well as reflecting on the present environment in which we find ourselves.”

You can catch them all on BBC One and Prime Video starting on November 20. The full lineup includes: Mangrove (11/20), followed by Lovers Rock (11/27), Education (12/4), Alex Wheatle (12/11) and Red, White and Blue.

Watch the trailer below.