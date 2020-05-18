Skip Marley Makes Music History With ‘Slow Down’

Skip Marley’s “Slow Down” speeds up to #1 on the Billboard R&B adult chart—making him the first Jamaican-born artist to ever hold reign at the top spot.

Since last November, the reggae-infused smash featuring the two-time Grammy-winning H.E.R. had gradually crept up the charts thanks to over 44 million global streams. Those streams also cemented Marley with another history breaking marker as the single is the quickest streaming song in the Marley Family.

In addition to the original, Marley released a “Slow Down” remix featuring Wale, as well as an acoustic version on his official YouTube page. On 4/20, Marley performed “Slow Down” live on ESSENCE’s newly launched Music Monday series.

On the success of the single, Marley said in a statement: “Ever proud to represent Jamaica achieving new levels in any endeavor. We appreciate love all the DJs, programmers, and stations who supported. It takes an army of Jah soldiers to make this type of noise. Maximum respect to H.E.R. for lifting the track with her heavenly vocals and much love to Wale for blessing the remix.”

Marley continued thanking his fans for their help in taking the song to the top. On Instagram he wrote: “Slow Down hit #1 on Urban radio⏳ sending love to everyone who listened..added to playlists.. showed friends… we are so blessed to have you all 💜”

“Slow Down” underpins the vibrant legacy set forth by reggae icon Bob Marley, Skip’s grandfather. The timing of the record’s success also coincides with Bob Marley’s year-long 75th birthday celebration.

Marley is expected to release his high-anticipated album this summer.