‘Shattered Glass: A WNBPA Story’ Shines A Spotlight On Women’s Basketball

Today, Tubi announced a new sports documentary titled SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story, which is the first to ever feature four WNBA MVP players.

“SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story is more than a documentary – it’s a movement,” states Executive Producer Terri Carmichael Jackson. “We’re bringing to light the incredible stories of these athletes, who are not just sports icons but powerful advocates for change, respect, and inspiration – something that all women can relate to and feel empowered by.”

The upcoming documentary will dive deep into the lives of the next generation of basketball luminaries, Jonquel Jones, Nneka Ogwumike, and Breanna Stewart, as well as WNBA legend, Sheryl Swoopes. From intense off-season routines to the intricacies of family dynamics to navigating the politics of women’s sports, this documentary offers viewers a rare, all-encompassing look at the athletes as holistic individuals.

“It is an honor to have the opportunity to represent and bring our players to the forefront of the equality conversation in women’s professional sports,” Ogwumike says. “I am excited for the world to see the resilience women athletes have, and their dedication to positive change for the future of our sport.”

Directed by rising filmmaker Andrea Buccilla, a former college athlete and commercial director whose passion for female sports shines through in the film, the documentary features an all-women team in its development, production, and direction. Its executive production team boasts names like Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Jonquel Jones, Jessica McCourt, Terri Carmichael Jackson, Rebecca Otto, Faith Suggs, and Sheryl Swoopes, with Erin Gilchrist managing the production.

“SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story is a transcendent documentary that uniquely captures the power and spirit of female athletes,” said Anjali Sud, Chief Executive Officer at Tubi. “Tubi is proud to collaborate with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association as part of our commitment to uplifting bold and inspiring voices for young and diverse audiences.”

Produced by Malka Media Group LLC in partnership with the Women’s National Basketball Players Association and PUMA, this trailblazing documentary promises an exhilarating journey into the heart of professional women’s basketball, spotlighting the extraordinary lives, resilience, and triumphant achievements of the WNBA’s most iconic players.

“We’re excited to bring together the WNBPA and Tubi on the release of SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story, showcasing the incredible athletes and stories that define the WNBA,” said Jessica McCourt, Executive Producer and Head of Partnerships at MALKA. “MALKA’s cutting-edge production brings to life the strength and resilience of these phenomenal players, underscoring our commitment to celebrating and supporting women’s sports.”

SHATTERED GLASS: A WNBPA Story premieres exclusively on Tubi beginning January 31, 2024.