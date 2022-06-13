Watch Sha’Carri Richardson Win The Women’s 200m At The NYC Grand Prix

On Sunday, June 12, Sha’Carri Richardson displayed a magnificent return to form when she came in first place during the women’s 200m race at the NYC Grand Prix.

Richardson, 22, ran a time of 22.38.

She was all smiles afterwards and granted an interview, saying, “It feels peaceful, it feels fulfilling, I’m glad that I made the fans happy but it feels so much better being back at home within myself, my heart, my spirit, and I just want to continue to just thrive, that’s all.”

Earlier in the day, Richardson had placed second in the 100m. Her time was 10.83. The first place winner, Alecia Hobbs, came in at 10.83.

Outside of the Grand Prix, Richardson’s most-recent race was during the Prefontaine Classic. On May 31, she ran the 100m and came in second to Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 12: Sha’Carri Richardson celebrates after winning the Women’s 200m during the New York Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on June 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

“[T]he confidence came from seeing how much love I have, I can give, I receive, and just how much inspiration I put out there into the world that even in my short career just how much it has inspired others, it makes me give myself that courage, make me give myself that confidence to go out there and show that I am the sun, I am the sunshine,” Richardson also said after the 200m.

Watch Sha’Carri Richardson win the 200m women’s race at the NYC Grand Prix below.