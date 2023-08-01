EXCLUSIVE: Sephora Launches Music Program for Underrepresented Artists

Sephora announced the new initiative Sephora Sounds for upcoming artists exposing them to the importance of brand visibility.

The program highlights over 55 emerging artists by amplifying their music and soundtracks in all of Sephora’s social content and campaigns across TikTok and other social platforms.

“It started with Tiktok being such a driving force in the beauty industry, especially with Gen Z,” said Brent Mitchell Vice President of Social Media and Influencers. “We really wanted to build our own music approach, leaning into Sephora’s values of inclusivity and equity.”

The program spotlights a collective of diverse musical voices and includes a wide array of engaging and authentic soundtracks that make up the sound of Sephora. Within one month of an artist’s soundtrack being leveraged in a Sephora campaign, listenership surged on Spotify by up to 30,000.

“This venture is creating a natural extension of my identity as a pop artist, enhancing my brand and connecting me with like-minded individuals,” said pop singer-songwriter Precious. “Collaborating with Sephora as a pop artist is exciting because it can also help create an immersive experience for my fanbase, who has a great enthusiasm for things like what eyeliner I’m wearing, my outfits, and other aspects of my style and appearance.”

Sephora continues to celebrate and support diverse voices in the creator community, and Sephora Sounds will further expand these efforts and allow for creator representation across all forms.

“The music industry has been through so much change in the past almost two decades,” Mitchell said. “We wanted to leverage this partnership to find the artists that aren’t getting the push from the big labels yet and be able to feature them.”

Over 70 percent of participating artists said they had never had a paid brand opportunity like this.

“This project just shows how supportive and out of the box they are willing to be to have independent artists as part of their campaign,” said Kiamo Blu. “It’s such a pinch-me moment, and I am forever grateful that I was even asked to be part of this great moment in the history of Sephora.”

60 percent of artists within Sephora Sounds said other musical artists in their circle have never been approached by brands before. Currently, more than half of the signed artists are BIPOC and female. Sephora will continue to partner with more artists and add more musical voices into the mix as the program evolves.