Sarah Jakes Roberts' Women Evolve Set to Inspire Thousands

Getty Images

Sarah Jakes Roberts, the torchbearer of her father T.D. Jakes’ ministry, is gearing up for the fifth annual Women Evolve conference, set to take place at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas this weekend.

A year after the culmination of her father’s iconic event, “Woman, Thou Art Loosed!” where women from all walks of life found inspiration and solidarity, Jakes Roberts is stepping into the limelight with her unique vision for Woman Evolve. This gathering is not just about women coming together, but also about harnessing innovation to empower and uplift women in all aspects of their lives, from their minds to their bodies.

The movement behind Woman Evolve seeks to help women break free from societal constraints and work together toward achieving the lives they aspire to lead. Roberts is at the forefront of this intergenerational movement, focused on uniting women from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds.

“It’s not about what women can build on their own but going further together through Woman Evolve as opposed to doing this fast and alone,” said Jakes Roberts. “I believe the power of connection and community allow us to facilitate a chartering of new paths so that we can go forward deeper and together.

The Woman Evolve conference promises to cover a wide array of topics, including courage, self-love, mental health, financial well-being, gaining a man’s perspective, and exploring spirituality. The event boasts a star-studded lineup of speakers and influencers, including Touré Roberts, founder of ONE, Brené Brown, scholar and research professor at the University of Houston, Yvonne Oriji, actress, author and comedian, and more.

In a recent Instagram post, she shared that it’s game time. “I want to gather all of you who can sense that it’s time for you to step up to the plate too. You’ve been hiding in the dugout waiting for purpose to call your name. You’ve been waiting for the confidence to knock your fears, regrets, and generational curses out of the park once and for all.”

Today, the event has sold more than 30,000 tickets, prompting the move to Globe Life Field to accommodate all attendees. This Texas-sized conference is not just an event; it’s a movement that is set to redefine what it means to be a woman in the modern world.

Sarah Jakes Roberts Women Evolve will take place September 14-16 in Arlington, Texas. For more information and tickets, visit the website.