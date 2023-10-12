Rudolph Isley Of The Isley Brothers Dies At 84

The world of music is mourning the loss of a legendary figure as Rudolph Isley, one of the founding members of the iconic Motown group The Isley Brothers, has passed away at the age of 84.

Rudolph Isley’s brother, Ronald Isley, confirmed the heartbreaking news on Wednesday, expressing his sadness. He stated, “There are no words to express my feelings and the love I have for my brother. Our family will miss him. But I know he’s in a better place.”

The cause of the singer’s death remains unknown at this time, but there are reports suggesting that he may have suffered a heart attack. This information comes from an undisclosed source speaking to TMZ.

Isley, along with his brothers, forged a lasting legacy in the music industry with their influential soul and R&B sound. The Isley Brothers delivered a string of chart-topping hits, including classics like “Shout,” “For the Love of You, Parts 1 & 2,” and “Voyage to Atlantis.”

Their influence in music is embedded into the fabric of hip-hop and R&B culture, having been sampled by Ice Cube in songs such as “It Was A Good Day,” as well as “Big Poppa” by Notorious B.I.G., and numerous other artists.

Rudolph’s individual contributions to music include being a writer on songs like “Make Me Say It Again Girl,” and lending background vocals on “Between The Sheets,” and “Groove With You.”

The Isley Brothers’ contribution to the music industry was widely recognized, as they were inducted into the prestigious Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992, celebrating their significant influence on the world of music. Moreover, the band received a Lifetime Achievement Grammy in 2014, acknowledging their exceptional musical journey.

The world will forever remember him as a gifted artist and a pioneer in the realm of soul and R&B music. His extraordinary talent and melodies created by The Isley Brothers will ensure that his memory lives on, reminding us of the incredible impact he made on the world of music.