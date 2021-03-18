11 Roles That Made Us Adore Queen Latifah

When it comes to the list of Black actresses who command a presence on-screen, actress, rapper, and overall megastar Queen Latifah is one of the first to come to mind. From her debut starring role as the beloved Khadijah on FOX’s Living Single in 1993 to her most recent lead part at The Equalizer in the CBS drama of the same name, the New Jersey native, who’s also a singer and producer, has had an impressive, career spanning the course of three decades.

In celebration of the Emmy-award winning actress’s 51st birthday, we take a look at some of her most iconic roles to date.

