Fantasia's Rock Soul Productions Announces Major Collaborations With Music Industry Titans

Derek Blanks

Rock Soul Productions, the entertainment company led by CEO Fantasia Barrino Taylor and President Yvonne McNair, has unveiled a series of high-profile partnerships with some of the music industry’s most renowned figures—Teddy Riley, Dennis Reed, and Adam Blackstone. Teddy Riley will join the team, overseeing management and music production for film and TV soundtracks, as well as Broadway productions. Adam Blackstone will handle musical supervision, creative direction, and the development of both scripted and non-scripted content. Dennis Reed will serve as a management music director, songwriter, and vocal coach.

Barrino Taylor expressed her enthusiasm for the new collaborations. “When I was a little girl, I would sit in the middle of the floor in our living room and watch Teddy Riley hit the stage and move a room full of other entertainers. His music was and still is electrifying. The impact he has had on so many musicians, including myself, makes me honored to be in the presence of a great like him and the rest of my Rock Soul Family.”

McNair also highlighted the importance of these collaborations for Rock Soul Productions, noting that partnering with the exceptional talent and experience of Riley, Blackstone, and Reed shows the company’s dedication to advancing the careers of outstanding artists.

Teddy Riley, was tapped for management, music production for film/TV soundtrack scoring in addition to producing on Broadway.

The move was great considering each of the men are exceptional talents in the music business. Riley, known for creating the New Jack Swing genre, has influenced contemporary R&B, hip-hop, gospel, soul, and pop music since the early 1980s. A Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum producer, Riley boasts over 1,000 credits and has been inducted into the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame. His contributions to music were recognized with the Soul Train Legend Award.“I have worked with Yvonne for many years, and we have already created some historic moments,” Riley said. “It is an honor to now work with Rock Soul Productions to bring projects to life. My goal is to continue creating timeless music and building on my legacy. I am looking forward to stepping into the TV, film, and Broadway world.”

Adam Blackstone was tapped for musical supervision, creative direction and development for scripted and non-scripted content

Blackstone, a celebrated musical director, has worked with top artists like Justin Timberlake, Janet Jackson, and Alicia Keys. His debut album Legacy topped multiple charts, and his work on Rihanna’s Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show has garnered widespread acclaim. Blackstone also received a Tony nomination for his orchestration work on Hell’s Kitchen. Blackstone expressed his enthusiasm for working with the Rock Soul Family, noting that the team will push the boundaries of collaboration in family, music, and entertainment. He described Rock Soul Productions as a forward-moving machine and shared his excitement to be part of it.

Dennis Reed was tapped for management music direction, songwriting, and vocal coaching.

Reed, an award-winning songwriter, recording artist, and CEO of Inspire the Fire Inc., will join Rock Soul Productions as a management music director, songwriter, and vocal coach. Reed recently collaborated with Blackstone for the Presidential Inauguration of President Biden and VP Kamala Harris, and his choir, Sainted Trap Choir, was a finalist on America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League.

“The collaboration with Rock Soul Productions is both a creative collision and divine alignment,” said Reed. “I have worked with Fantasia for over 10 years and watched her growth in all aspects of her life. To know that I have a role to play in this next chapter and to be amongst industry giants like Teddy Riley, Adam Blackstone, and Fantasia is a true blessing.”

In an interview with Deadline, Barrino Taylor said that founding Rock Soul was a “natural progression” for her, and “Advocating for myself and other artists to become the change agents in telling their own stories and taking the reins in shaping their own narrative and success is what I’m passionate about.”

While specific details of the forthcoming projects from Rock Soul Productions remain under wraps, the collaborative efforts spearheaded by McNair and Barrino Taylor promise a surge of innovative artistry and creativity. With a stellar team assembled, the stage is set for music poised to captivate, provoke thought, and ultimately be cherished by audiences worldwide.