Get your freestyles ready! A new season of Netflix’s breakout rap competition is returning to the streaming platform, and our favorite judges are coming back too.

Rhythm + Flow is now gearing up for its second season, and they’re currently looking for contestants to showcase their talents in front of Cardi B, T.I. and (Simon Cowell Jr.) Chance the Rapper.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Netflix executive Brandon Riegg said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion.”

https://youtu.be/u83uo2_qWo0

If you want to be part of the season two magic, head over to this website to upload a video of 16 of your best bars with music, without music along with an introduction video, telling producers all about how you deserve to be on that stage.

Who knows? Maybe next year, you’ll be like season one winner D. Smoke, who’s performing at this year’s ESSENCE Festival.