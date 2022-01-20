Regina Hall, Sterling K. Brown, Keke Palmer And More To Participate In 5th Annual MACRO Lodge

The 5th Annual MACRO Lodge at the Sundance Film Festival is taking place virtually this year from January 21-23, 2022.

Hosted by MACRO, “a multi-platform media company representing the voice and perspectives of Black people, indigenous people and people of color,” the event is one of the most anticipated events at the Sundance Film Festival. Charles D. King, MACRO Founder & CEO, is one of the forces behind Mudbound, Judas and the Black Messiah, and the upcoming HBO dance drama Pretty Big. He envisioned the lodge as a location for creatives attending the festival to connect with and learn from one another to promote significant and lasting change in the entertainment industry.

Sundance Film Festival attendees and the general public are welcome to attend this year’s event via a livestream thanks to the omnipresence of omicron.

Sterling K. Brown, and Regina Hall will participate in one of the fireside chats titled “Honk for Jesus, Save Your Soul” with filmmakers Adamma Ebo, and Adanne Ebo moderated by ESSENCE Deputy Editor Cori Murray.

The 2022 lodge will also include a series of panels including “Pass The Mic: Centering Communities of Color in Climate Storytelling,” “Hold The Crown: Hair Equity in Hollywood,” and ABC Presents “Women of the Movement: Roundtable Discussion.”

Other powerful one-on-one conversations will be held with filmmakers, performers, producers, and writers including Keke Palmer, Alicia Keys, Rosie Perez, Eva Longoria, Glynn Turman, Tonya Pinkins, Effie T. Brown, Stacey Walker King, Ray Fisher, Cortney M. Wills, Paula Eiselt, Tonya Lewis Lee, and more.

The event is being produced with support from Shea Moisture, Netflix, ABC, Color of Change, The Culture Change Fund, and other partners.