‘Red Table Talk: The Estefans’: Three Generations Of Women Confront Trauma, Embrace Healing In New Series

For many women of color, Facebook Watch’s Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Pinkett-Smith, her daughter Willow Smith, and her mother Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield Norris is a sacred harbor. In just three seasons, this compelling platform has grown to become an integral part of the culture, unafraid to tackle the important issues that Black and Brown women face with authenticity and accountability.

From addressing the state of emergency within Black America to the impact of COVID-19, the groundbreaking digital series does not shy away from the uncomfortable, nor the painful; it confronts those things with the hope that there will be healing on the other side. Together, these three, dynamic women have created room for us all to have provocative, healing conversations. Perhaps, most importantly, they have succeeded in modeling intergenerational reconciliation, communication, resilience, and love as they bring their own unique perspectives to the iconic red table.

Now, RTT is moving from Calabasas to Miami to bless us with a new familia.

Executive producer Pinkett-Smith is passing the mic to Grammy winner Gloria Estefan, her daughter, musician Emily Estefan, and her niece, Daytime Emmy Award-winning Lili Estefan, for Red Table Talk: The Estefans. Three generations of powerful “loud and proud” Latin women are coming together again to lay it all out on the table, from relationships and sexuality, to trauma and healing.

The new series is committed to centering the emotional health of the women represented at the red table. In the upcoming season, the Estefan women, whose bond is palpable, are beautifully transparent about their own journeys. While celebrity friends like Jessica Alba, Ashley Graham, Michelle Rodriguez, Lele Pons and Amber Rose join in for raw, vulnerable, honest discussions on both headline-grabbing topics and topics typically reserved for our most trusted places.

“In order to move forward you have to go to those places,” Gloria, who serves as co-executive producer, said in the series’ trailer.

She’s not wrong. Women of color do not have identical struggles but, at the core, many of us want the same things. We want freedom, safety, peace, joy, and love, especially in this fraught political climate. And as the table expands to be inclusive of more voices and perspectives, particularly those in the Latinx community, there are sure to be moments that grant us insight into diverse lived experiences that still feel very familiar.

If the original RTT is any indication, be prepared for drama and fun, to laugh and cry—and always expect the unexpected.

See you at the red table.

—

Tune in to Red Table Talk every Tuesday at 9am PT / 12pm ET and Red Table Talk: The Estefans every Wednesday at 9am PT / 12pm ET, only on Facebook Watch.