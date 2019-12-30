On Sunday night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the most bubbly housewife, Tanya Sam, invited the ladies back to her home country of Canada for Carnival.

As Sam, who’s of Ghanian descent, explained to her castmates—Kandi Burruss, Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore—The Toronto Caribbean Carnival is a celebration of Caribbean culture that lasts for four weeks in the country. It culminates in August with tons of parties, or fetes.

While viewers got a preview of what to expect from next Sunday’s episode when we finally see the ladies wine it up, Bravo released never-before-seen photos of the ladies on di road.

01 The Real Housewives of Atlanta Photo by: George Pimental/Bravo 02 The Real Housewives of Atlanta 03 The Real Housewives of Atlanta 04 The Real Housewives of Atlanta 05 The Real Housewives of Atlanta 06 The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Share :