The 15 R&B Groups That Changed The Game

Love R&B? Check out ‘The State of R&B,’ our week-long series dedicated to analyzing the past, present and future of the genre.
Formed from the melding of soul, funk, and jazz with gospel and rock influences, R&B’s roots have always been firmly rooted in group performances.
Soul groups like The Temptations and The Supremes gave rise to the funk and disco bands of the ’70s and ’80s, leading to groups reminiscent of the doo-wop of yesteryear singing songs of love, loss, and desire over Hip-Hop-infused production in the ’80s and ’90s, giving rise to the sound of today.
While R&B groups are few and far between in the modern era, save a few exceptions, these pioneers defined the sound that carries over to this day, giving us classics to sing and dance to at brunch and in our living rooms while shaping our concepts of independence, relationships, and self-reflection.
Singer Sisqo and his group Dru Hill attend the Eighth Annual MTV Movie Awards on June 5, 1999 at The Barker Hangar, The Santa Monica Air Center in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
Whether you’re a Jagged Edge fan a 112 loyalist, nostalgic for New Jack Swing or still bump ’90s classics like they came out last week, this list is for you. Check out the R&B groups that moved the needle and defined the genre.
01
The Isley Brothers
The band that transitioned the funk and soul of the 70s to the R&B stylings of the ’80s and set the building blocks of what R&B would sound like going into the 90s and 2000s, the influence of the Isleys is felt strongly to this day. It’s no wonder that lead singer Ron Isley had an effortless resurgence on the R&B scene in the early 2000s and is still making women swoon with his vocal stylings now in his early 80’s, with no sign of slowing down anytime soon.
02
Zhané
Often slept on in conversations about the genre’s game-changers, Zhané’s soulful two-part harmonies set the groove that laid the groundwork for much of the modern sound of smooth and sultry female vocals over vibey, beat-heavy production. Look to their singles “Sending My Love” or “Request Line” for the foundation of modern R&B hits like Summer Walker’s “No Love” or Jhene Aiko’s “Sativa,” for example.
03
New Edition
Setting the tone for boy bands of the late 90’s and early aughts, New Edition served as the heartthrobs of the 80’s, singing and dancing their ways into the hearts of millions of teen girls with their songs of puppy love and first crushes in childhood (“Candy Girl”) before transitioning into young adulthood with songs of real love found and standing the test of time (“If It Isn’t Love,” “Can You Stand The Rain”). They also set the bar for a group setting up each of its members for breakout stardom in their own right…a feat that is rarely achieved by any of their boy band successors.
04
En Vogue
Effortlessly taking the soul-group aesthetic and doo-wop sound of the 60s and 70s into the 90s, En Vogue married power vocals and four-part harmonies of the past with the New Jack Swing sound of the times. Though they conjured classics like Sparkle with their hit “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” the ladies also defined 90’s glam with their coordinated bodycon dresses and pumps topped with jet-black, voluminous hair.
05
Jodeci
The grand architects of begging for love in desert sands and matching leather sets, Jodeci co-created the Hip-Hop-infused R&B sound of the 90’s with their “Come & Talk To Me (Remix),” Sean Combs’ precursor to Mary J. Blige’s My Life sound. Just play the opening notes of “Forever My Lady,” “Freek’n You,” or “Cry For You” for instance, and watch how quickly the room lights up in an attempt to sing along with their unmatched vocal passion.
06
SWV
These Sisters With Voices left the prissy polish of singing groups of the past behind and pioneered the ’round the way style aesthetic for 90’s singers, with gelled swoops, long intricately-designed acrylics, and baggy jeans and cargos that as the wrapping for their brand of feminine soul. Standing as one of the highest-selling girl groups of all time, the ladies are still taking their powerhouse vocals on the road and giving fans all the feels while crooning classics like “Weak,” “Anything,” and the Michael Jackson-stamped classic “Right Here (Human Nature).”
07
Boyz II Men
This Diamond-selling R&B group crossed over their appeal from R&B into the mainstream of pop at a time when few R&B groups were doing so. With harmonies reminiscent of the Temptations era of doo-wop soul sung over New Jack Swing, contemporary, and traditional melodies, these balladeers made a mark on the genre that has yet to be replicated by any group acts that have followed.
08
TLC
The first R&B/Hip-Hop group, TLC broke ground jumping out of the gate with songs about female sexual desire “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg” with a then-unheard-of focus on safe-sex and consent, colorful condoms firmly affixed to their clothing and glasses. Armed with tomboy-chic and brash attitude, and an arsenal of catchy hits and sing-along-able vocals, these CrazySexyCool ladies were destined for stardom with hits like “What About Your Friends,” “Creep,” and “Waterfalls,” which undoubtedly helped push their sophomore album to RIAA Diamond status.
09
Tony! Toni! Toné!
Pioneering the New Jack Swing sound that defined the early 90s with their hit single “Feels Good,” the group created classics that reverb in the hearts of Millennials to this day. Serving as a launch pad for one of the industry’s quietly most influential figures, Raphael Saadiq, the group provided the soundtrack for classic 90’s films like Poetic Justice and Higher Learning. Of course, they remain a romance staple for couples reaching milestones with their hit “Anniversary.”
10
Destiny’s Child
Perhaps the definitive girl group for the Millennial R&B fan, Destiny’s Child took the subject matter of young female R&B from pining over crushes and love found and lost to fierce independence with a focus on self-love and happiness. Audiences received the message they didn’t even know they wanted when Beyoncé, Kelly, LeToya, and Latavia boldly demanded reimbursement for the bills their irresponsible lover had carelessly run up. Instead of crooning about their suspicions of a cheating man, they brashly demanded he say their names loudly and clearly on the phone if he truly had nothing to hide. Through group reformats and member shakeups, the bold message remained the same, giving birth to the foremost R&B superstar of the modern era.
11
Dru Hill
With heavy gospel influence in their vocalization, these Baltimore natives took late 90’s R&B into the millennium with their sultry bangers and balladry. Keeping their popularity at a fever pitch with features on late-90’s classic soundtracks like Soul Food, Def Jam’s How To Be A Player, Rush Hour, and Wild Wild West, the group featured a unique story-telling style and soulful vocals unlike anything else that was out at the time, giving rise to the Dragon-themed solo career of feature singer Sisqo. Just turn on “Tell Me” and see how high those in the know attempt to launch themselves in the air on each leg.
12
Total
One of Sean “Diddy” Combs golden finds, Kima, Keisha, and Pam helped further redefine soul music for the mid to late 90’s. Unapologetically sexual and self-assured with sultry melodic styling, this trio wasn’t afraid to say exactly what they wanted on tracks like “Trippin'” nor afraid to go get it (elsewhere if need be) on tracks like “Sittin’ Home.”
13
112
Bad Boy’s crown jewel of male R&B on Bad Boy Records, 112’s 4-part harmonies over Hip-Hop production made them multi-platinum superstars. Tracks like “Only You” “Cupid,” and “Peaches & Cream” becoming mainstream classics, while b-sides like “Player” and “Q Mike Slim Daron” became the cult classics that keep them knocking in speakers nearly 30 years after their debut.
14
Xscape
Another group that took the sexy tomboy aesthetic to the next level, Xscape pushed the envelope with tracks like “My Little Secret,” “Softest Place On Earth,” and “Do You Want To” making their desires and intentions clear with gospel-reminiscent vocals, helping to shatter taboos about women’s sexuality as Black music and society at large chipped away at traditional repression throughout the ’90s.
15
Jagged Edge
Jagged Edge’s harmonies examined heartbreak and commitment from a man’s perspective as society moved into a new millennium. Caught somewhere between resigning themselves to marriage and still trying to find “Where the Party At” they embodied the inner conflict of men looking questioning relationships while pondering the realities of loneliness. They also hit the airwaves around the same time (and from the same Southern city) as 112 – sparking a fierce debate over who is the better of the two groups among R&B fans that prevails to this day. Where do you land on the argument?