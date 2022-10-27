The 15 R&B Groups That Changed The Game

Love R&B? Check out ‘The State of R&B,’ our week-long series dedicated to analyzing the past, present and future of the genre.

Formed from the melding of soul, funk, and jazz with gospel and rock influences, R&B’s roots have always been firmly rooted in group performances.

Soul groups like The Temptations and The Supremes gave rise to the funk and disco bands of the ’70s and ’80s, leading to groups reminiscent of the doo-wop of yesteryear singing songs of love, loss, and desire over Hip-Hop-infused production in the ’80s and ’90s, giving rise to the sound of today.

While R&B groups are few and far between in the modern era, save a few exceptions, these pioneers defined the sound that carries over to this day, giving us classics to sing and dance to at brunch and in our living rooms while shaping our concepts of independence, relationships, and self-reflection.

Whether you’re a Jagged Edge fan a 112 loyalist, nostalgic for New Jack Swing or still bump ’90s classics like they came out last week, this list is for you. Check out the R&B groups that moved the needle and defined the genre.