WATCH: Rapsody Shares A New Side Of Herself In Honest Conversation With Sanaa Lathan

Photo Credit: Gretzky

Following the announcement of her highly anticipated fourth studio album, Please Don’t Cry, 3X Grammy-nominated recording artist Rapsody returns with a candid interview featuring her close friend and acclaimed actress Sanaa Lathan.

In this new video, Rapsody delves deeper into the “Stand Tall” conversation with Lathan, where she spoke about her anxiety, past rumors, vulnerabilities, personal struggles, her childhood upbringing, and the newfound practices that have assisted in her maturation.

“During the pandemic, I spent a lot of time driving,” Rapsody said in the footage. “I took 6-7 trips and I spent a lot of time with myself listening to Lauryn Hill’s Unplugged. There was one intro she said, ‘I’m over the fantasy. I want to live in reality ‘cause people need what’s real.’ That Inspired me not only for myself but for the connection I have with other people. You have to be your authentic real self. We’re all a mirror of each other, and people can’t connect and see themselves in you if you’re hiding and being anything other than your authentic self… I just wanted to be real.”

Rapsody initially kicked off her campaign for Please Don’t Cry with the lead single “Asteroids” featuring Hit-Boy. The 22-track album also includes appearances from Phylicia Rashad, Erykah Badu, Lil Wayne, Alex Isley, Niko Brim, and Baby Tate, and more.

Please Don’t Cry officially releases on May 17, pre-order it here, and stay tuned for more from Rapsody.