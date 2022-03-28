Loading the player…

As This Is Us continues moving toward its grand finale, the interpersonal relationships and revelations among the Pearson clan are coming to a head.

In this exclusive clip from Season 6, Episode 10″Every Version of You,” Deja (Lyric Ross) confronts Randall (Sterling K. Brown) about interfering in her relationship with her boyfriend Malik (Asante Blackk), encouraging him to leave his daughter alone so that she can plan a proper future for herself.

This Is Us fans may recall that earlier in the season, after sneaking to Boston to visit Malik at Harvard for the weekend, 17-year-old Deja decides that instead of finishing high school and attending college herself, she will instead drop out, move to Boston, get a job, and help Malik with his young daughter.

The two present the plan to Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall at a family dinner, and the news goes over about as well as expected. Randall, in particular, understandably opposes the decision wholeheartedly, informing Deja that she is making a huge, potentially life-altering mistake. He takes Malik aside and tells him that if he truly cares for his daughter, he will back off from their relationship to give her a real chance to focus on her education and her future.

This season, Brown continues to shift that narrative of the excellence of Black fatherhood through Randall’s character and bolsters the importance of strong, dynamic family structures by amplifying present, positive Black fatherhood for a new generation.

As an adoptive child himself, Randall has a special connection with Deja, and strives to provide her with nothing but the best guidance and brightest possibilities. But will Randall’s latest demonstration of concern and care for his adoptive daughter push them apart for good?

Tune in to This is Us on NBC and Hulu Streaming tomorrow, March 29, 2022, to see how this story unfolds.

