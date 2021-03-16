‘Queen Sugar’ Exclusive: First Look At Ralph Angel And Darla’s Wedding

Photo credit: Photo by Skip Bolen © 2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. / Courtesy of OWN.

Tonight the moment Queen Sugar fans have been waiting for is happening. Ralph Angel and Darla are finally tying the knot.

The wedding of the season has arrived. #AQueenSugarWedding commences Tuesday night at 8|7c. pic.twitter.com/SXWb9u2StH — Queen Sugar (@QueenSugarOWN) March 14, 2021

The couple’s relationship was an acrimonious one when we first met them on season one of the OWN scripted series. As a recovering addict, Darla struggled to regain Ralph’s trust as he was left to raise their son Blue on his own. As Darla got back on her feet, she found herself constantly having to pay for sins of the past while working to repair her relationship with her parents and leaning on her sponsor to avoid a relapse.

While the revelation that Ralph Angel wasn’t Blue’s biological father — and Nova’s subsequent exposure of that family secret in her book — threatened to widen the gap between Darla and Ralph, the trials eventually brought them right back to where they first started: in love.

Tonight, there will be tears when the couple weds on the Bordelon farm and everyone from Charley to Nova and even Darla’s mom embrace her with love and celebrate her family coming back together.

Check out the exclusive photos of Ralph and Darla’s wedding below and be sure to turn in to tonight’s episode when it airs at 8pm EST on OWN.