There’s more good news for Proud family fans!

Disney+’s reboot, titled The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, is officially in production and much of the original cast is coming back to voice the iconic characters.

Kyla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, and Jo Marie Payton will return to voice their characters on the series, which originated on the Disney Channel, and centered on Pratt’s Penny Proud and her family.

Karen Malina White (Dijonay), Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey) and Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby) also will return.

Executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar, who worked on the original show, which ran from 2001 to 2005, will also return.

“In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us,” the pair said in statement.

Payton, who voiced Suga Mama on the series, broke the news during the third hour of Good Morning America last November. Speaking with co-hosts Keke Palmer, Michael Strahan, and Sara Haines, Payton said, “Suga’s large and in charge. That’s all I’ve got to say. Suga Mama will be doing some new episodes come February.”

The news comes after Tommy Davidson, who voiced Oscar Proud, told reporters in August that the series would be revived.