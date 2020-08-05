Missing your Sunday Power fix? You’re not alone, sis.

On Monday, Starz released the official trailer for the new 10-episode original series, Power Book II: Ghost, starring Michael Rainey Jr. as badass Tariq St. Patrick, Naturi Naughton as his mother, Tasha, and Mary J. Blige as a new drug dealer sure to shake things up. It’s the first of four spin-offs of 50 Cent’s hit crime drama, Power, that concluded earlier this year.

Power Book II picks up shortly after the death of James St. Patrick better known as Ghost (Omari Hardwick) in the original series, which wrapped back in February after six seasons. As Tariq (Rainey Jr.) grapples with his new reality that finds his mother, Tasha (Naughton), facing charges for Ghost’s murder, he must also balance the academic rigors of the Ivy League university he’s attending to earn his inheritance.

“The Power universe just keeps getting bigger and better and Power Book II: Ghost is getting ready to raise the bar again,” said executive producer 50 Cent in a statement. “We can’t wait for the fans to see what is in store for all of the characters they know and those they are about to meet. I have told you before, Power never ends…we are just getting started.”

Showrunner and executive producer Courtney A. Kemp added, “We are thrilled to bring the fans the next chapter of Power with Book II: Ghost. We know they have been waiting too long to rejoin Tasha, Tariq, and other favorite characters as we push into the next phase of their journey. Power Book II: Ghost throws the fans right back into the action from the start, picking up with Tariq and Tasha 72 hours after the events of Power 615 — and once the ride begins it won’t slow down.”

Kemp also said she’s “excited” for fans to meet Book II’s newcomers Blige and Method Man.

Starz announced that the saga will debut on Sunday, September 6 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. Central before moving to its regular 8 p.m. time slot on Sunday, September 13.