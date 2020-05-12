Phylicia Rashad revealed that the flow of wisdom in her mother-daughter relationship flows both ways. The Tony Award-winning actress told ESSENCE during a Facebook Live chat that she often seeks professional advice from her daughter, Billions star Condola Rashad.

“If I’m offered a certain project and I’m on the fence about it I’ll talk it through with her,” said Phylicia. “Because I know that she’s open, but she’s not at all a fuddy duddy. And she’s very honest. She will give me a great and honest opinion and I trust her instincts.”

“You know what that reminds me of?” Condola said in response to her mom’s compliment. “I’m so glad she trust my instincts. I’mma tell you this story about two years ago.”

“Wait wait wait, no no no,” Phylicia warned. “Be careful.”

Condola revealed that it was her instincts that convinced her mother to make a cameo appearance in Drake’s 2018 “In My Feelings” music video, where she played the protective mother of KiKi.

“It’s a great story. It’s a great story,” continued Condola. “My mother called me up and she says to me, ‘You know I’ve got an offer to do this Drake music video and it’s very exciting. I just—I don’t know. I don’t know whether I’m able to. I don’t know whether I have the time. I have to figure this out. I’m just not so sure. I don’t know how I’m going to do it.’”

For Condola the answer was clear: “I was like ‘Mother you are doing the Drake video. You will make time. You will figure it out. You have to do the Drake video.”

At her daughter’s instance, Phylicia joined the music video’s other celebrity cameos, including La La Anthony, Big Freedia, Yung Miami, and others.

“You did do that,” replied Phylicia while laughing. “I had so much fun. She said, ‘Oh no no no no no! You have to do this video. You’re doing this video.’”

“I was like I don’t want to hear nothing else about it. You’re gonna do the video that’s it,” said Condola.

Sometimes daughter knows best.