Howard University alumna Phylicia Rashad will be returning to her old stomping ground, but not as a student. Today, the historically Black university announced that the Jingle Jangle actress will be serving as the dean of the recently reestablished College of Fine Arts starting July 1, 2021. Rashad, who graduated from Howard in 1970 magna cum laude with Bachelor’s of Fine Arts, will report directly to Provost Anthony K. Wutoh.

In a statement on the official Howard University site, Provost Wutoh said that Rashad’s appreciation for the arts and student success “makes her perfect for the role.” He continued, “It is an honor to welcome one of Howard’s acclaimed daughters back home to Alma Mater. In this full circle moment, Ms. Phylicia Rashad will take the training and skills that she honed as a student at Howard and exuded in an outstanding performing career, and she will share those pearls of wisdom with the next generation of students in the College of Fine Arts.”

The Fall From Grace actress said in the statement: “It is a privilege to serve in this capacity and to work with the Howard University administration, faculty and students in reestablishing the College of Fine Arts.”

Prior to her new role, she served as a guest lecturer and adjunct faculty member at not only the aforementioned university but Vassar College, Juilliard, New York University, and Carnegie Mellon. Moreover, she is the first recipient of the Denzel Washington Chair in Theater at Fordham University.

Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick, M.D., MBA. said in his official statement on the school’s site that he couldn’t think of any “individual better suited” for this role, which he says will be “instrumental” in the reintroduction of the College of Fine Arts. “Given Ms. Rashad’s reputation as well as her capabilities and impressive list of accomplishments, she will undoubtedly empower the college to transcend even our incredibly high expectations. Under her leadership, Howard will continue to inspire and cultivate the artists and leaders who will shape our niche and national cultures for generations to come.”