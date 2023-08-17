Rasheeda Frost Gives Fans An Inside Look Into Her World In 'Boss Moves'

Photo by Derek White/Getty Images

Philo, the popular streaming platform, is gearing up to delight viewers once again with the highly anticipated second season of its original series, Boss Moves. A fan-favorite from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Rasheeda Frost invites her audience into her world in her show. Boss Moves provides an unprecedented look at how Frost effectively manages her expanding empire while gracefully juggling familial and friendship responsibilities.

The series will offer engaging discussions, expert advice, and an intimate glimpse into Frost’s daily life as she expertly navigates the complexities of marriage, family, friendship, and her business ventures. Each episode, filled with wisdom and boss tips straight from the “Marry Me” rapper herself, will be released every Tuesday.

Rasheeda will graciously invite viewers into both her personal spaces and business ventures, granting them exclusive access to the inner workings of her numerous financial endeavors. From her ambitious foray into the restaurant industry with Frost Bistro & Bar to her ventures in international real estate, the LHH vet is leaving no stone unturned.

“Boss Moves is nothing like LHH at all,” Frost explains. “My show is more of a lifestyle, occupational documentary. We’re digging deep into people’s business or relationships. Kirk and I really get to showcase who we really are.”

However, what truly elevates this season are the captivating guest stars set to join Rasheeda on the show. The lineup reads like a who’s who of entertainment and entrepreneurship, featuring celebrities such as Grammy-Award winning artist Nelly, the stylish Marlo Hampton and Cynthia Bailey from Real Housewives of Atlanta, NY Times bestselling authors Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter, Grammy award-winning producer Jermaine Dupri, and a host of other influential figures. Together, they will delve into a diverse range of themes touching on business strategies, work-life balance, relationship dynamics, and mental well-being.

Episodes will explore legacy-building, entrepreneurship, mental health, and more. She says while a celebrity and reality star, she’s still a work in progress. She’s figuring out how to balance her multiple identities, and it’s important to show people that. “What you see isn’t contrived. I’m with my family and friends, us figuring it out. Everyday is different. There’s no perfect balance—when you have so many different things [going on] — a mom, wife, entrepreneur, and all of these different things; stuff things happen every day, and that’s what you’ll see.”

Rasheeda and her guests will share their experiences, insights, and practical advice, offering viewers tangible takeaways to help them achieve their own aspirations. “Boss Moves is showing us the journey as we build our own empire. The special thing about Boss Moves is that it’s also planting seeds for everybody to be able to do it themselves. We should share the information we have with others.”

Boss Moves with Rasheeda is streaming on Philo, and is available to stream every Tuesday between now and October 3.