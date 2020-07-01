Paras Griffin

Phaedra Parks hasn’t ruled out dusting off her peach. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star wants fans to “keep hope alive” about her returning to the hit Bravo franchise.

“What’s meant to happen will happen,” she told People recently. “They say you’re set up to step up for the next thing, right? I know that I’m fortunate. I know that good things happen to me because I have my feet on frugal ground.”

Parks exited the series back in 2017 following an explosive ninth season in which Porsha Williams accused her of knowingly spreading lies about castmate, Kandi Burruss. Williams said during the season’s epic reunion episodes that Parks told her Burruss and her husband, Todd, wanted to drug her and have sex with her. Parks would later admit she lied, claiming she was being “petty.”

The lawyer wasn’t invited to return to the Bravo series after that drama, and Burruss has said repeatedly she’d leave the franchise if Parks ever returns. Other Housewives, such as Nene Leakes, however, wouldn’t mind if Parks returned.

“I can’t regret anything,” Parks told the magazine about the incident, “but I know it was destined to happen.”

The mother of two will soon be returning to television as a cast member of We TV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, which premieres Thursday.

“Right now, I’m trying to find love,” she said. “I’m not trying to fight love.”

Parks will be appearing on the show with her boyfriend Medina Islam, the rapper and actor, who plays Quincy on Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots. They’ve been dating since March 2019.

“I’m in a different place right now, so that’s why you should tune into Marriage Boot Camp, so you can see me finding love and being in love versus fighting,” she added.