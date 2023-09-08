OWN Highlights The Resilience Of Tulsa In ‘Rebuilding Black Wall Street’

Courtesy of OWN

Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) will premiere a six-part docuseries, Rebuilding Black Wall Street on September 29. Hosted by Morris Chestnut, the program will trace the century-long impact of the 1921 Tulsa Massacre and chronicle the resiliency of its community in the years that followed.

Over the course of six episodes, Chestnut and build teams, led by designers Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin, will guide viewers through Greenwood’s rich history and the personal journeys of those featured – many of whom are the descendants of original Black Wall Street residents. As new businesses and projects progress, viewers will experience the physical and emotional challenges that come with large-scale construction and celebrate the promise of Greenwood’s future.

Tulsa’s Greenwood District, better known as Black Wall Street, was a place where Black business leaders, homeowners and civic leaders thrived. On May 31, 1921, and into the next day, a mob destroyed that district in what has been called the single most horrific incident of racial terrorism since slavery. An estimated 300 people were killed, more than 1,200 homes destroyed, and at least 60 businesses and community buildings burned to the ground. As time progressed, the neighborhood went through a long rebuilding process, and this docuseries takes a look at Tulsa’s journey of strength, joy, and perseverance.

This series is produced by Sunwise Media with Ri-Karlo Handy and Karra Duncan, a Tulsa Race Massacre descendent, serving as executive producers. Chestnut also serves as executive producer through his MC8 Productions, as well as Greenwood Creative Studios.

Rebuilding Black Wall Street premieres on OWN on Friday, September 29 at 9PM ET/8PM CST.