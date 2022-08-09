OWN Sets Premiere Date For The Final Season Of ‘Queen Sugar’

Photo By: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The seventh and final season for OWN’s critically-acclaimed series Queen Sugar will return on September 6.

According to Deadline, this season will feature direction from an all-woman team. In addition to the the show’s creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay, season 7’s directors will also include Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, and DeMane Davis.

Queen Sugar tells the story of three siblings in rural Louisiana who must deal with the aftermath of their father’s death and their inheritance of his massive sugarcane farm. DuVernay’s series contains themes of racial profiling, slavery in America and its flawed criminal justice system, along with other struggles faced by Black people in this country.

“To everything, there is a season,” DuVernay said in a statement for Variety. “And my producing partner Paul Garnes and I have had seven gorgeous seasons making ‘Queen Sugar’ with a remarkable cast and crew, alongside our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. Television.”

“To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry and a triumph that has far exceeded every hope I held,” she added. “Now I feel strongly that the story, which began as a sunrise of a suggestion from Oprah, is ready for its sunset as a dream fully realized. Queen Sugar has been one of the true joys of my career and my gratitude is buoyant and boundless.”

The cast of Queen Sugar features Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Kofi Siriboe. It also features Nicholas Ashe, Greg Vaughn, Greg Vaughn, Bianca Lawson, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Henry G. Sanders, and Timon Kyle Durrett.

The final season of Queen Sugar will debut on Tuesday, September 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.