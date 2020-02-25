Oprah Winfrey is the gift that keeps on giving.

Just when we thought the television mogul couldn’t drop any more gems on us, her hit talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, will get a new life thanks to podcasting.

The new podcast, set to launch March 3, will give Winfrey lovers access to 25 years’ worth of episodes of her hit rated talk show, which ran from September 1986 until May 2011. With over 4,500 episodes in the vault, the podcast will release 10 episodes each week.

The first batch of episodes re-released will include popular interviews with the show’s frequent guests turned superstars, Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil, and Suze Orman.

“As we head into a new decade, it’s a great time for fans of The Oprah Winfrey Show to revisit the joy, laughter and inspiration that kept us all tuning in daily for 25 years,” OWN president Tina Perry said in a statement Tuesday. “The Oprah Winfrey Show The Podcast is the perfect opportunity to look back and reflect, take stock of how we’ve grown and to be reminded that we’re all in this together.”

Despite ending nearly a decade ago, The Oprah Winfrey Show continues to be the highest-rated daytime talk show in history.

The podcast will be available on Apple Podcasts and other streaming platforms.