Tiana Major9’s latest EP isn’t just about providing smooth tunes to help us enjoy the last bits of summer. It’s also built to help us heal since the “Collide” singer noted it contains “six songs and three affirmations.”

“I wanted to show my range as a songwriter and as an artist,” said Major9 about At Sixes and Sevens during ESSENCE’s Music Mondays on Facebook Live.

The uplifting project is designed to aide music lovers tap into abundance and vulnerability. The British singer said affirmations have helped in her own life so she wanted to share them with her fans.

“I’ve learned that affirmations do help. Speaking positively and talking to yourself nicely is very important. It helps lift your mood and it helps you feel like you can do anything,” she added.

Major9 shared that she’s not perfect when it comes to incorporating affirmations into her everyday life. “I’m still learning. I’m still on this journey. It’s beautiful to learn,” she said. “I feel like I have my days when I don’t feel like doing anything.”

“I live by myself and it can be tough sometimes,” she admitted.

The 24-year-old singer said that like many who are dealing with COVID-19, she’s coping by spending time in the kitchen where she routinely makes more than meals.

“I sing a lot when I’m cooking, make up melodies when I’m cooking so I guess it has made me more creative,” she said.

At Sixes and Sevens, featuring EARTHGANG, is available to stream and purchase now.