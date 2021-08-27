These Tips Will Help You Have A Smooth School Year

Class is in session! On Wednesday, August 25, ESSENCE Girls United threw our inaugural virtual Back to School event Powered by Disney Dreamers Academy. Many of us are heading back to class and we know how it is when you don’t feel totally prepared. Our hour-long programming is sure to help shake off any jitters and give you the confidence to slay every semester.

Featuring fashion tips from signed model Shavone Charles, things to know about working smarter (not harder) with educator Dr. Syleecia Thompson, a chat with actress Trinitee Stokes (K.C. Undercover, mixed-ish) about asking for help, advice getting to the bag and setting money goals with financial expert Ashleigh Williams and Dr. Spirit’s guide to staying on top of your mental health, these tidbits will help you live your best life during the school year and beyond.

Oh yeah, did we mention we also had an exclusive performance by viral boy band WanMor?

Click here to watch GU Back to School Presented by Disney Dreamers Academy!

We also want to encourage you to sign up for Disney Dreamers’ Academy, a 4-day long event that will provide a lifetime of success. Each spring, 100 students between the ages of 13-19 head to Florida’s Disney World for a motivational experience that offers mentorship, real world skills and a new outlook on career opportunities. During the Back to School event, we’ll get to hear from a few DDA alumni about how their lives were enhanced by attending the special camp.

All applications must be submitted by October 31, 2o21. Apply here.