Netflix’s stellar Strong Black Lead podcast, Okay, Now Listen, is returning with season two. The show announced today that the biweekly podcast, hosted by Sylvia Obell and Scottie Beam, will return Thursday, February 4.

The hosting duo is known for their hilarious candor and their upcoming season won’t shy away from their unapologetic personalities. After launching in April of 2020, the show has been lauded for its comedy and “for keeping it all the way real.”

Last season, Beam and Obell welcomed the likes of Mara Brock Akil, Nia Long and Issa Rae for conversations on the fearlessness, creativity and beauty in being Black. From trending topics, like Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘WAP’ single, to the obstacles Black women hurdle, Beam and Odell tackle it all. Season 1 of the podcast reached top 25 on the Apple Society and Culture podcast charts and was named “‘required listening” by Variety.

Season 2 will be a “much needed place to focus on Black joy” while the hosts still dish “their spiciest takes on all of their favorite shows and movies.”

“I’m thankful we are back this year with another season of, Okay, Now Listen. I feel like all of us need a place to focus on Black joy, right now,” Obell said in a trailer shared by Strong Black Lead via Instagram.

Beam also shared “Season 2 will have more of us talking to the people we love.” Slated to run 25 episodes, Snowfall star Damson Idris and many more celebrities will appear as guests.

Listeners can subscribe to Okay, Now Listen on Spotify, Apple and all podcasting platforms and stay tuned for the February season premiere.