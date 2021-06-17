Nipsey Hussle Will Receive A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Nipsey Hussle, the late, 2x Grammy-winning rapper, will have his legacy honored in the form of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Hussle was gunned down in his native California in 2019. He was survived by his longtime partner, Lauren London, a son (Kross), a daughter (Emani), along with his father, mother, brother and sister, among other loved ones.

A few of the additional famed musicians who will receive stars as well are: Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti Douglas, Essence Fest 2021 performer DJ Khaled and Martha Reeves.

“The Panel did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can’t wait to see each honoree’s reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!,” said Ellen K, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel and Radio personality, in a press release.

Nipsey Hussle, 2018. Photo credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images.

During his life, Hussle was a beloved figure who became famous due his sheer talent and tenacity. In late 2015, he made headlines after releasing Mailbox Music, a project for which he made limited edition copies priced at $1000 per copy. Within one month, he had sold 60 copies.

Hussle was also a community activist. His Marathon Clothing store served as an investment in the neighborhood he spent his youth in. The store was also a smart store that connected hip-hop culture and technology by giving customers custom content that could be accessed through an app. The slain artist had become a spokesman for young, independent entrepreneurs who were focused on establishing themselves and redistributing resources.

“The highest human act is to inspire,” he said to The Guardian in 2015. “[Inspiration is] the metric that dictates whether or not a project is a success. It’s more realistic than trying to aim for radio play, or trying to satisfy an A&R, or the other gatekeepers on these platforms. I don’t even know how to create with those things in mind. But if you tell me the goal is to inspire? That makes my job a lot easier.”

A date has not been scheduled for the Walk of Fame ceremony.