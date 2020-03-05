Niecy Nash, Essence Atkins And More To Appear In New Series ‘Behind Her Faith’

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Urban Movie Channel is set to launch a new series from writer-director Paula Bryant-Ellis, Behind Her Faith.

The series, executive produced by Insecure‘s Jay Ellis with Black Love co-creator Codie Elaine Oliver as a consulting producer, sees successful women like Niecy Nash, Essence Atkins, Angelica Nwandu, Aisha Hinds and more opening up about using their faith to propel them forward.

“Paula has brought forth a compelling project that showcases the ups and downs of life and how an unwavering commitment to oneâ€™s faith and beliefs can be a source of guidance to accomplishing dreams and reaching ultimate success,” Brett Dismuke, UMCâ€™s chief content officer, said in a statement to Deadline.

The streaming service has ordered four episodes of the series, which will premiere March 26.