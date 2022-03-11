Nick Cannon’s Daytime Talk Show Canceled After One Season

Nick Cannon’s self-titled talk show is being canceled after only one season.

On Thursday morning (Mar. 10), Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, the show’s producer-distributor, broke the news to the show’s crewmembers that the syndicated talk program would not be renewed for a second season, and that it would be the last day of production.

According to Variety, the initial plan was for Nick Cannon to go on a five-week hiatus while Cannon filmed Wild ‘N Out for VH1, and Fox’s The Masked Singer; with the show’s crew and producers taking in a week’s worth of pay during the break. That decision eventually changed into permanently shutting down production, with the crew receiving an undisclosed amount of pay for the next few weeks.

Nick Cannon premiered in September of last year, and averaged a 0.4 household rating; making it the lowest-rated single-host daytime syndicated talk show this season.

“It’s never easy to cancel a production with clear potential but, after a great deal of deliberation and examining various options, we have made the difficult business decision to end production on Nick Cannon,” Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, said in a statement. “We plan to offer viewers original episodes of the daytime talk show through the remainder of this season. Our thanks go to the very talented Nick Cannon and our wonderful production team, and we wish Nick continued success with his many hit ventures.”

Along with Cannon’s talk show, Sony Pictures TV’s The Good Dish was also canceled from Fox Television Stations earlier this week. Fox is set to pick up Jennifer Hudson’s upcoming talk show for next season, along with Sherri – hosted by Sherri Shepherd – which will replace the network’s long-running The Wendy Williams Show.

Although Nick Cannon ceased filming after Thursday, enough episodes have been recorded that the show can air original content throughout the next few months, sources said.