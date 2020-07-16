Nick Cannon, the man with many jobs, will remain host of The Masked Singer after apologizing for discussing anti-Semitic theories on his podcast.

Fox, the network on which the popular reality competition airs, decided to stand by their host. They issued a statement to CNN, explaining that Cannon “is clear and remorseful that these words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate.” The network’s statement also said, “Fox condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind.”

After his Cannon’s Class podcast episode came with much backlash and calls to “cancel” Cannon, the TV and radio personality tweeted an apology Wednesday, regretting the controversial conversation with former Public Enemy member Richard Griffin. During the episode, the two discussed a wide-range of topics, including violence at the hands of white people and anti-Semitic theories.

That episode has now been deleted and Cannon now said his remarks “reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uniformed and naïve place that these words came from.”

Cannon was thankful that Rabbis reached out to “enlighten” instead of “chastising” him, saying that they offered an eye-opening history lesson. “I want to assure my Jewish friends, new and old, that this is only the beginning of my education—I am committed to deeper connections, more profound learning and strengthening the bond between our two cultures today and every day going forward,” Cannon tweeted.

I want to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who reached out to me to help enlighten me, instead of chastising me. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

Fox’s decision comes in contrast to how ViacomCBS reacted. On Monday, the media conglomerate terminated their relationship with the star, who created the successful Wild ’N Out show and brand. Cannon’s hip-hop centric comedy series was just renewed for three more seasons.

In a post entitled Truth and Reconciliation on Facebook, Cannon swung back at ViacomCBS, demanding “full ownership” of the network’s “longest-running comedy” series and accused them of swindling him out of his intellectual property.

Diddy, who owns Revolt, also stood in support of Cannon, offering his show, or future shows, a home at the cable network.

“What we are not going to do is turn our backs on our brothers and sisters when they challenge the system,” Diddy wrote on Instagram Wednesday. “Come home to @REVOLTTV which is truly BLACK OWNED,” he continued. “We got your back and love you and what you have done for the culture.”

And so far, plans to launch his own eponymous daytime talk show via Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury remain on track. Nick Cannon is set to debut on September 21.