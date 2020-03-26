Quarantine Entertainment: 12 New Titles Coming To Netflix In April

April is right around the corner and we’ll likely be stuck in quarantine for a while longer. Luckily, Netflix is rolling out new titles to keep us entertained.
The streaming giant has a new comedy starring Taraji P. Henson making its debut next month. Nailed It! fans will be treated to a new season. And favorites like School Daze and Cadillac Records are being added to the platform’s extensive collection.
Here are a few of the titles we’re excited to stream in April.
01
Coffee and Kareem - April 3
Starring Taraji P. Henson, Ed Helms, and Terrence Little Gardenhigh, this new comedy sees a police officer hoping to win over his girlfriend's son, who attempts to scare away his mom's new beau by hiring a group of criminal fugitives.
02
LA Originals - April 10
This new Netflix documentary follows Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon, two men known for their ties to Chicano street life and hip hop, as the film traces their journey from artists to cultural icons.
03
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story - April 29
Cyntoia Brown's story has captivated people all across the world, now a new documentary from Netflix will examine her life and the systems that led to her incarceration.
04
The Circle: France - April 9
The addictive Netflix reality series, which already has a US and Brazil edition, is heading to France. How will these new contestants re-create their lives online?
05
Summertime - April 29
Inspired by work from writer Federico Moccia, Summertime follows Summer, who hopes to one day leave her small town behind, as she meets ex motorcycle champion Ale and falls in love.
06
The Innocence Files - April 15
This limited series, in partnership with the Innocence Project, sheds light on the work the organization does as the film explores eight cases of wrongful convictions and exposes difficult truths about America's justice system.
07
Nailed It!: Season 4 - April 1
Netflix is bringing us a bit of joy, and hilarious cooking fails, the first day of April with a new season of Nailed It!
08
#blackAF - April 17
A new family comedy from Kenya Barris, #blackAF is inspired by Barris' real life and follows a wealthy Black family as they navigate predominantly white spaces.
09
School Daze - April 1
Spike Lee's School Daze will arrive on April 1, the perfect throwback for these trying times.
10
Cadillac Records
Take a walk down memory lane and re-live Beyoncé's turn as Etta James in 2008's Cadillac Records.
11
Django Unchained - April 25
See Jamie Foxx get revenge and save his wife in this revisionist Western from Quentin Tarantino.
12
The Girl with All the Gifts - April 1
This likely won't ease your mind as we deal with a global pandemic but if you just like films about fungal diseases ravaging humanity, this might be for you.