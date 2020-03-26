Quarantine Entertainment: 12 New Titles Coming To Netflix In April

Sony Pictures

April is right around the corner and we’ll likely be stuck in quarantine for a while longer. Luckily, Netflix is rolling out new titles to keep us entertained.

The streaming giant has a new comedy starring Taraji P. Henson making its debut next month. Nailed It! fans will be treated to a new season. And favorites like School Daze and Cadillac Records are being added to the platform’s extensive collection.

Here are a few of the titles we’re excited to stream in April.