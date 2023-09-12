Hulu

Life is all about drive. Nowhere is this more evident than in the passionate world of car culture, where enthusiasts show off vastly different vehicles in a display not only of automotive ardor but also of their own personal success. In Drive with Swizz Beatz, hip-hop legend and car collector Swizz Beatz and his son Prince Nasir Dean visit car-loving destinations, where they’ll examine the area’s distinctive car culture and bring together two otherwise disparate car clubs over a shared love of all things automotive and an appreciation for what it’s like to beat the odds through sheer drive alone.

With the pedal to the metal, Drive with Swizz Beatz will be an adrenaline-fueled show spanning six gripping episodes. Viewers will be transported to both domestic and global automotive locales, including Los Angeles, New York, Houston, Atlanta, as well as far-flung destinations such as Japan and Saudi Arabia.

This series invites viewers to ride shotgun with Swizz Beatz and Nasir Dean as they embark on a quest to explore the unique car cultures of these diverse cities and countries. More than just a gearhead’s dream, the show aims to bridge the divide between disparate car clubs, uniting them through a shared passion for all things automotive.

Drive with Swizz Beatz is the brainchild of a dynamic production team, including Jay Brown and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith of Ty Ty and Jay Brown Productions, Raymond Garcia of Major TV, Emmet Dennis of Black Drive Originals, and Christian Sarabia of 51 Minds. Their collective vision has revved up the anticipation for this groundbreaking series.

Drive with Swizz Beatz will be a turbocharged blend of automotive passion, cultural exploration, and adventure. This docuseries is more than just a tribute to the power of automobiles; it’s a celebration of the human spirit and determination. Each episode of “Drive with Swizz Beatz” embarks on a unique journey through car-loving communities, spotlighting the individuals who have harnessed their passion for vehicles to achieve extraordinary feats of success.

Drive with Swizz Beatz is slated to premiere on Thursday, November 16, exclusively on Hulu.