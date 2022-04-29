New Music This Week: Kehlani, PJ Morton, Future And More

Happy Friday, folks. As April comes to an end, some of the industry’s top artists are putting out some great projects to transition us into the new month. Today, we’ve got some highly anticipated new drops as well as the re-release of an old favorite.

This week, rapper Future shares his new album I Never Liked You, which includes features from Kanye West, Drake, Gunna, Young Thug and more, Wale re-releases his classic mixtape More About Nothing, ESSENCE Festival alumni and New Orleans native PJ Morton drops Watch The Sun, and the award-winning singer Khalid puts out both the song and video for the track “Skyline,” which is the lead single off of his upcoming third studio album. Today’s list also includes music from Kehlani, Russ, Lute, and several others.

Take a look at today’s list of new releases below.

01 Kehlani – ‘Blue Water Road’ HERE. Kehlani’s third full-length album is here. The 13-track Blue Water Road contains features from Justin Bieber, Blxst, Jessie Reyes, Syd, Thundercat and Ambré. Listen to the album 02 Future – ‘I Never Liked You’ HERE. Today, Future released his highly anticipated ninth studio album I Never Liked You. The project includes features from Drake, Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, and more. Listen to the album 03 Khalid – “Skyline” HERE. The singer Khalid shares his new single “Skyline” ahead of his upcoming album release. The song was written and produced by Chrome Sparks, and the video was directed by Levi Turner and Codi LaPlant. Check them out 04 PJ Morton – ‘Watch The Sun’ HERE. PJ Morton drops his latest offering today, titled Watch The Sun. The album features Nas, Stevie Wonder, Jill Scott, Wale and more. Stream Watch The Sun 05 Russ – ‘If Not Now, When?’ HERE. Produced entirely by Russ, If Not Now, When? is a four-track EP to hold his listeners over before he embarks on his world tour next month. Check out the new EP 06 Wale – ‘More About Nothing’ HERE. After a long wait, Wale releases his classic mixtape More About Nothing on all digital streaming platforms. Stream the tape 07 Lute – ‘Gold Mouf: Deluxe’ HERE. Today, Dreamville rapper Lute drops the deluxe version of last year’s Gold Mouf. Listen to the album 08 Casey Veggies – ‘Since Y’all Forgot’ HERE. The Los Angeles rapper and songwriter comes with his first release of the year titled Since Y’all Forgot. The EP is five-tracks deep, and includes features from Kalan.FrFr, RJmrLA, and Dom Kennedy, who appears on the intro “Royalty.” Stream it 09 Phora – ‘for those who feel nothing’ HERE. Today Phora drops his EP for those who feel nothing. Listen to his new release 10 Ransom – ‘No Rest For The Wicked’ HERE. After his amazing string of features in recent years, Ransom shares his new album, No Rest For The Wicked. The LP includes appearances and production from The Game, 38 Spesh, Nicholas Craven, and Willie The Kid. Listen to it 11 UMI – “Whatever U Like” HERE. Umi drops the new song and video for the track “Whatever U Like” today. It is the second single from her upcoming debut studio album, Forest in the City, which is slated for release May 27. Check it out 12 Kaash Paige – “Girlfriend” HERE. Kaash Paige is back with the combination of a new single and video called “Girlfriend.” Check it out 13 Kent Jamz Ft. Buddy – “Rollin’ Wit The Homies” HERE. Yesterday, LA-based artist Kent Jamz dropped his chill, effortless new single “Rollin’ Wit The Homies” featuring Buddy. Listen to it Photo by: Olivia Smith