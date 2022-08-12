New Music The Week: Megan Thee Stallion, Ari Lennox, Tobe Nwigwe And More

Happy Friday, folks. As always, the good folks here at ESSENCE are back again to provide you the most comprehensive list of new music around.
Today, after months of turmoil, Megan Thee Stallion shares her new album Traumazine, which includes features from Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, Latto, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, and more. This week, The Isley Brothers delivered their song “Make Me Say It Again, Girl,” featuring Beyoncé, Ari Lennox returns with her new single “Hoodie,” and DJ Premier drops the video for “Remy Rap,” with the assistance of Remy Ma and Rapsody. Our list of releases also includes music from Tobe Nwigwe, Bun B, YG, The Game, and more.
Check out this week’s roundup of new music below.
01
The Isley Brothers ft. Beyoncé – “Make Me Say It Again, Girl”
Today, Beyoncé and The Isley Brothers link up for the collaborative single, “Make Me Say It Again, Girl.” The new duet is a remake of “Make Me Say It Again Girl (Part 1 & 2),” off of The Isley Brothers’ 1975 The Heat Is On
album.
.
02
Megan Thee Stallion – ‘Traumazine’
Megan Thee Stallion has officially released her new album: Traumazine
, the project features Key Glock, Pooh Shiesty, Latto, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko, Lucky Daye, Future, and more.
.
03
Ari Lennox – “Hoodie”
Today, Lennox drops her brand new single produced by Elite titled "Hoodie," from her upcoming album.
.
04
DJ Premier, Remy Ma & Rapsody – “Remy Rap”
In celebration of hip-hop’s 49th birthday, DJ Premier releases the first video from the new project Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 EP
. Check out the visuals HERE
.
05
YG – “Toxic”
YG returns to share “Toxic,” the latest track from his upcoming project Pray For Me
. Stream the song
.
06
Rae Sremmurd ft. Flo Milli – “Community D**k”
Continuing to build anticipation for their highly-anticipated album SREMM4LIFE
, Rae Srummurd is back with "Community D**k," which features Flo Milli.
.
07
Tobe Nwigwe ft. Fat, Pharrell Williams & Johnny Venus – “Lord Forgive Me”
Earlier this week, Tobe Nwigwe released “Lord Forgive Me,” the fifth and final single from moMINTs
, featuring Fat, Pharrell Williams and Johnny Venus.
.
08
JID – “Dance Now”
The Dreamville signee JID drops off the new single “Dance Now” from his upcoming album The Forever Story
, set for release on August 26.
.
09
Cordae – ‘Unacceptable’
Cordae releases a two-song EP titled Unacceptable
, which includes the title track, as well as "So With That."
.
10
The Game – ‘Drillmatic: Heart vs. Mind’
The Game shares his 11th studio album Drillmatic: Heart Vs. Mind
. The album features Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Chlöe, 2 Chainz, A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Rick Ross, and more.
.
11
B.o.B. – “How To Make Clones”
Yesterday, the Atlanta rapper shared his latest music video for the song "How To Make Clones."
.
12
REASON ft. The Game – “Impalas & Hydraulics”
On Monday, REASON released his latest single, "Impalas & Hydraulics," featuring The Game. The collaboration is set to appear on the REASON's upcoming album.
.
13
Danger Mouse & Black Thought ft. A$AP Rocky and Run the Jewels – “Strangers”
Danger Mouse and Black Thought have shared a new song from their upcoming album Cheat Codes
, titled "Strangers," The song features A$AP Rocky and Run the Jewels.
.
14
Tyga ft. Jhene Aiko & Pop Smoke – “Sunshine”
Today, Tyga releases his latest single "Sunshine" alongside Jhené Aiko and the late Pop Smoke.
.
