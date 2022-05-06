New Music This Week: Ella Mai, Doja Cat, Method Man And More

Happy Friday, folks – we’ve made it through the few days of May. If today’s releases are any indication for what to expect during the rest of the month; then you should be excited about the next couple of weeks.

Today’s list of new music begins with the return of Ella Mai. After a nearly four-year hiatus, the “Boo’d Up” singer released Heart on My Sleeve, which features Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye. Legendary rapper and February’s digital cover star Method Man shares his seventh solo album Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab, A$AP Rocky dropped the visuals for his new song “D.M.B.” starring the beautiful Rihanna, and Future and Drake go back to the past in the video for “Wait for U.” Our roundup of new releases also includes songs from Mack Wilds, SiR, and Boldy James, along with Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You.

Take a look at this week’s list of new music below.

01 A$AP Rocky – “D.M.B.” HERE. The video for A$AP Rocky’s new song “D.M.B.” was written, directed, and produced by A$AP himself. The visual stars Rihanna and is edited to perfection. Check out the video for “D.M.B.” 02 Doja Cat – “Vegas” HERE. Following its debut at Coachella earlier this year, Doja Cat finally releases the full version of “Vegas,” which will appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming Elvis biopic. Stream the song 03 Ella Mai – ‘Heart On My Sleeve’ HERE. After a nearly four-year hiatus, British singer Ella Mai returns with a new album titled Heart On My Sleeve. The project contains features from Latto, Roddy Ricch, and Lucky Daye. Listen to the album 04 Future – “Wait For U” Ft. Drake HERE. Future and Drake reunite for a medieval times-inspired video for “Wait for U.” Watch the visuals 05 Mack Wilds – “Simple Things” HERE. GRAMMY Award-nominated singer & critically acclaimed actor Mack Wilds returns with the visual for “Simple Things” his first new music video in 4 years. Watch it 06 Jack Harlow – ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ HERE. Today, Jack Harlow drops his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You, featuring guest appearances from Pharrell Williams, Justin Timberlake, Drake and Lil Wayne. Stream the project 07 Method Man – ‘Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab’ HERE. For his seventh studio release as a solo artist, Method Man shares Meth Lab Season 3: The Rehab. The album features Jadakiss, Redman, KRS-One and more. Check it out 08 SiR – “Satisfaction” HERE. Yesterday, TDE’s SiR returned with his new single “Satisfaction,” produced by Rascal. Watch the video 09 Boldy James – “All The Way Out” HERE. Rapper Boldy James shares the stream for “All The Way Out,” the first single off of his upcoming album Killing Nothing with Real Bad Man. Listen to the song 10 Black Star – ‘No Fear of Time’ HERE. After 24 years, yasiin bey and Talib Kweli reunite for the 9-track offering titled No Fear of Time. Listen to the album 11 IDK – ‘Simple.’ HERE. IDK shares his new EP Simple. with Kaytranada. Listen to it