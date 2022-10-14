New Music This Week: Doechii, Ravyn Lenae, Robert Glasper And More

Happy Friday, folks. With the month of October in full swing, there’s been plenty of amazing music being released to keep you occupied during those chilly evenings at home. If you’re a fan of hip-hop, R&B, Jazz, or otherwise, the good folks here at ESSENCE have got you covered.
On today’s list we have a new single from Doechii titled “Stressed,” Craig David shares his “Obvious” collaboration with Muni Long off of his recently released eighth studio album, and jazz musician Robert Glasper drops his Black Radio III: Supreme Edition, which contains his song “Therapy Pt. 2” featuring the late Mac Miller. Our roundup also includes music from Ravyn Lenae, Kaytranada, Lil Baby, and more.
Check out today’s list of new releases below.
01
Doechii – “Stressed”
Earlier this week, Doechii treated her fans with a brand new single titled “Stressed.” Listen to it HERE
.
02
Dess Dior – “Nann H**”
Dess Dior returns with her latest offering from her recent EP, the music video for “Nann H**.” Watch it HERE
.
03
Ravyn Lenae ft. Steve Lacy – “Skin Tight”
This week, this Chicago-born singer released an alternate version of her single “Skin Tight,” featuring Steve Lacy. Check it out HERE
.
04
Lil Baby – ‘It’s Only Me’
Today, Lil Baby drops his third studio album, It’s Only Me. The album features guest appearances from Nardo Wick, Gunna, Fridayy, Future, and more. Check it out HERE
.
05
Robert Glasper – “Therapy Pt. 2”
Glasper has shared a new song featuring the late Mac Miller called “Therapy Pt. 2” off of his upcoming album Black Radio III: Supreme Edition
. Hear it HERE
.
06
Day Sulan – ‘Crazy Girls’
Today, the 4Hunnid Records first lady Day Sulan drops off her new EP Crazy Girls. The 7-song projects includes the YG-assisted “Slide-In.” Listen to it HERE
.
07
Craig David ft. Muni Long – “Obvious”
Craig David shares his latest offering from 22
, the official visualizer for “Obvious” with the singer Muni Long. Check it out HERE
.
08
Lou Phelps ft. Kaytranada – “Out My Face”
On Monday, the Canadian entertainer Lo Phelps returned with the single “Out My Face,” produced by Kaytranada. Watch it HERE
.
09
G Herbo – ‘Survivor’s Remorse: A Side & B Side’
The Chicago native G Herbs drops the B Side to his album ‘Survivor’s Remorse,’ both edition feature Offset, Jeremih, Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher, and more. Listen to it HERE
.
10
2 Chains – “2 Step”
2 Chainz returns with a flip of a 90s classic (which was a flip before that) titled “2 Step,” from the upcoming soundtrack for House Party
. Hear it HERE
.
11
Stormy – “Hide & Seek”
Today, Stormzy shares the first single from his forthcoming album, This Is What I Mean
, titled “Hide & Seek.” Check it out HERE
.
12
Smoke DZA – ‘10,000 HRS’
Smoke DZA shares his new EP 10,000 HRS, which includes features from The Game, Curren$y, Ransom, and more. Stream the entire project HERE
.