New Music This Week: Doechii, Ravyn Lenae, Robert Glasper And More

Happy Friday, folks. With the month of October in full swing, there’s been plenty of amazing music being released to keep you occupied during those chilly evenings at home. If you’re a fan of hip-hop, R&B, Jazz, or otherwise, the good folks here at ESSENCE have got you covered.

On today’s list we have a new single from Doechii titled “Stressed,” Craig David shares his “Obvious” collaboration with Muni Long off of his recently released eighth studio album, and jazz musician Robert Glasper drops his Black Radio III: Supreme Edition, which contains his song “Therapy Pt. 2” featuring the late Mac Miller. Our roundup also includes music from Ravyn Lenae, Kaytranada, Lil Baby, and more.

Check out today’s list of new releases below.