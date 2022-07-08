New Music This Week: Ciara, Brent Faiyaz, Yo Gotti And More

Happy Friday, folks. I know many of us are still recovering from last weekend’s monumental event that was the ESSENCE Fest, but as you know – the work never stops. With every week comes new music for your listening pleasure.

Today, Ciara returns with her first single in two years titled “Jump,” which features the California hip-hop group Coast Contra. Killer Mike dropped the new video for his song “Run,” his first solo track in a decade. The song includes a guest appearance from Young Thug and Dave Chappelle. Brent Faiyaz releases his highly anticipated new album WASTELAND, which includes features from Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes and more.

Our list of new releases also includes music from Yo Gotti featuring Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and Mozzy, a new album from Westside Gunn, Joey Bada$$ drops “Survivor’s Guilt,” and so much more. Check out this week’s roundup below.