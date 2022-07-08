New Music This Week: Ciara, Brent Faiyaz, Yo Gotti And More

Happy Friday, folks. I know many of us are still recovering from last weekend’s monumental event that was the ESSENCE Fest, but as you know – the work never stops. With every week comes new music for your listening pleasure.
Today, Ciara returns with her first single in two years titled “Jump,” which features the California hip-hop group Coast Contra. Killer Mike dropped the new video for his song “Run,” his first solo track in a decade. The song includes a guest appearance from Young Thug and Dave Chappelle. Brent Faiyaz releases his highly anticipated new album WASTELAND, which includes features from Alicia Keys, Drake, The Neptunes and more.
Our list of new releases also includes music from Yo Gotti featuring Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and Mozzy, a new album from Westside Gunn, Joey Bada$$ drops “Survivor’s Guilt,” and so much more. Check out this week’s roundup below.
01
Ciara – “Jump” ft. Coast Contra
Ciara has returned with a new single. “Jump” features the Los Angeles hip-hop group Coast Contra. Stream the release HERE
.
02
Killer Mike – “Run” ft. Dave Chappelle and Young Thug
Earlier this week, Killer Mike dropped his first new solo song in a decade titled “Run.” The track features Young Thug, production from No I.D., and an introductory monologue by Dave Chappelle. Watch it HERE
.
03
Brent Faiyaz – ‘WASTELAND’
Singer Brent Faiyaz releases his highly anticipated new album, WASTELAND
, which includes features from Drake, The Neptunes, Alicia Keys, and more. Stream the 19-track project HERE
.
04
Joey Bada$$ – “Survivor’s Guilt”
Later this month, Joey Bada$$ will release 2000
. Today, he drops off its third single “Survivor’s Guilt.” Check it out HERE
.
05
SiR “Life Is Good” ft. Scribz Riley
California native SiR drops a new single today titled “Life Is Good.” The song features Scribz Riley and has a smooth vibe. Listen to it HERE
.
06
Yo Gotti – “Steppers” ft. Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, EST Gee and Mozzy
Today, the rapper came through with a new offering from the upcoming CMG compilation album. He enlists EST Gee, Mozzy, Blac Youngsta, Moneybagg Yo, and 42 Dugg for a new song, “Steppers.” Stream it HERE
.
07
Ray Vaughn – “Mannequin”
TDE’s Ray Vaughn is back with his latest single of 2022, “Mannequin.” Listen to the track HERE
.
08
Westside Gunn – ‘Peace Fly God’
Westside Gunn releases his new project ‘Peace Fly God,’ featuring appearances and production from Madlib, Daringer, Conductor Williams, Stove God Cooks and more. Check it out HERE
.
