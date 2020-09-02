Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In September

It’s a new month and Netflix and chill weather is on the way!

We may have been robbed of another hot girl summer, but the streaming service has a group of Black films and shows that will make you happy you held on to your ex’s passwords (not that we condone that or anything).

Netflix’s September selections offer something for everyone. There are fresh reality show faces; sharp comedy specials, including one from Michelle Buteau (it’s hilarious!); ’90s faves, such as Sister, Sister; family picks; and even hood classics.

Check out the new titles coming to your Netflix devices this month below.