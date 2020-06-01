Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In June

You know what a new month means? There’s a new batch of content from Netflix that we can add to our binge rotation.
And it’s coming at a perfect time, especially when we’re looking for distractions from the heavy news cycle.
A few of our favorite sitcoms will be releasing their new seasons this month on the streaming platform, such as the final season of 13 Reasons Why, along with Spike Lee’s highly anticipated film, Da 5 Bloods—his first film since the Oscar-winning feature, BlacKkKlansman.
Below, check out the titles coming in June that you absolutely must stream on Netflix this month.
01
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 - June 5
Season four of 13 Reasons Why will be the controversial show's final season. The show, which has been criticized for its portrayal of high school issues such as suicide, drug abuse, murder, and rape, will conclude just the way high school should: graduation. The students will be "forced to make life-changing and heartbreaking choices about how their past will impact their future," Netflix said.
02
Queer Eye: Season 5 - June 5
It’s back! This time around, the Fab Five head to Philadelphia to help 10 people looking to change their lives for the better, ranging from a gay clergyman struggling with his sexual identity to a new working mom trying to find balance.
03
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 - June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj makes its return to Netflix after its initial postponement due to COVID-19. Last month Hasan took to Twitter to promote the upcoming sixth volume saying: “It’s going to be a little bit different." It's a nod to the fact that this season won't be filmed in front of a live studio audience. One issue Minhaj takes head on is the discrimination in the cannabis industry and how despite legalization across the nation, the racial disparities in the enforcement of drug laws continue.
04
Pose: Season 2 - June 11
The critically-lauded drama series, Pose will take fans on the roller coaster ride of being a queer person of color in the 80s through the lens of Blanca Evangelista, Pray Tell, Candy Ferocity, and Elektra for its season two return, headed to Netflix. Making history for its casting of Black and Latino LGBTQ castmembers in recurring roles, the show lands on Netflix just in time for Pride Month, and we can’t wait!
05
Da 5 Bloods - June 12
Spike Lee’s new joint is a story of four Black vets, who head back to Vietnam to search for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader — played by Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman. The trailer shows Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) as they arrive back in Ho Chi Minh City and reminisce about their fallen comrade.
06
How to Get Away with Murder: Season 6 - June 13
How to Get Away With Murder ended this year after six seasons and now you can relive all of the heart-stopping moments from the misadventures from Annalise Keating and friends. For those who didn’t catch it live this season, watch it now on Netflix as the professor leads her class through their final semester in law school.