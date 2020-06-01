Here’s Everything Coming To Netflix In June

You know what a new month means? There’s a new batch of content from Netflix that we can add to our binge rotation.

And it’s coming at a perfect time, especially when we’re looking for distractions from the heavy news cycle.

A few of our favorite sitcoms will be releasing their new seasons this month on the streaming platform, such as the final season of 13 Reasons Why, along with Spike Lee’s highly anticipated film, Da 5 Bloods—his first film since the Oscar-winning feature, BlacKkKlansman.

Below, check out the titles coming in June that you absolutely must stream on Netflix this month.